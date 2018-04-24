Native Americans Not Willing to Work for Welfare Get Brutal News from Trump Admin

President Donald Trump and his administration have made entitlement reform one of their top priorities. However, a new move from the administration could be his most controversial yet.

According to Politico, the Trump administration plans to cut off health care to Native Americans who refuse to find employment, “a policy that tribal leaders say will threaten access to care and reverse centuries-old protections.”

Several states are implementing Medicaid work requirements, something the Trump administration has encouraged.

However, Native American tribes view themselves as being exempt from these work requirements, arguing that tribal lands represent independent nations.

“But the Trump administration contends the tribes are a race rather than separate governments, and exempting them from Medicaid work rules — which have been approved in three states and are being sought by at least 10 others — would be illegal preferential treatment,” Politico reported Sunday.

“(Health and Human Services) believes that such an exemption would raise constitutional and federal civil rights law concerns,” a review by Trump administration lawyers reads. – READ MORE

