Trump ally Matt Schlapp: Terrorists at Gitmo treated better than Paul Manafort

Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union chairman and ally to President Trump, irked Twitter users on Friday when he suggested that suspected terrorists held at the U.S. military detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, were treated better than former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

“And not convicted of any crime as of yet. Even terrorists at gitmo were treated better,” Schlapp tweeted in response to a court filing claiming Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chair, is being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day while he awaits one of his two federal trials.

And not convicted of any crime as of yet. Even terrorists at gitmo were treated better https://t.co/EFcc1EHGe4 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) July 6, 2018

Schlapp’s assertion drew ire from political pundits online. – READ MORE

