Paul Ryan ‘will await the findings’ of Jim Jordan investigation

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) reiterated through a spokesman on Friday that he is still awaiting an investigation to be completed over allegations that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) knew about claims of sexual abuse involving the Ohio State University wrestling team.

“These are serious allegations and issues,” Ryan’s spokesman Doug Andres told USA Today in an email. “The university has rightfully initiated a full investigation into the matter. The speaker will await the findings of that inquiry.”

Ryan’s office had released the statement earlier this week amid the July 4 recess, but reiterated his position after more former wrestlers at Ohio State accused Jordan, a leader of the House Freedom Caucus, of knowing about alleged sexual abuse by the team doctor and not taking action.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman on Thursday became fifth former OSU wrestler to accuse Jordan of not taking action while serving as an assistant coach, saying that unless Jordan has “dementia” he knew about the alleged abuse. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1