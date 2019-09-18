Trump administration revokes California’s authority to set auto mileage standards

In a move President Trump said will reduce car prices but will also anger environmental groups, the administration is revoking California‘s authority to set strict fuel economy standards.

Trump announced the move Wednesday, saying the decision was made “in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer,” while making cars safer at the same time.

TRUMP SAYS CALIFORNIA CITIES ‘DESTROY THEMSELVES’ WITH HOMELESSNESS

“This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety advantage, and also due to the fact that older, highly polluting cars, will be replaced by new, extremely environmentally friendly cars,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

California’s authority to set its own emissions standards tougher than the federal government’s goes back to a waiver issued by Congress during passage of the Clean Air Act in 1970. The state has long pushed automakers to adopt more fuel-efficient passenger vehicles that emit less pollution. A dozen states and the District of Columbia also follow California’s fuel economy standards.

The Trump administration decision revokes that waiver, touching off what is sure to be another high-profile legal fight with the Golden State.

In anticipation of the move, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday that the administration’s action will hurt both U.S. automakers and American families. He said California would fight the administration in federal court. – READ MORE