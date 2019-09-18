US Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan gun battle identified: ‘He was a warrior’

The Pentagon has identified the U.S. Army Green Beret who was killed in a gun battle outside the Afghan capital Monday in Wardack Province, a known Taliban hotbed.

Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Griffin from Greenbrier, Tennessee, a Special Forces soldier, was 41 and making his fourth combat deployment, three to Afghanistan since 2009, according to Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman.

“The loss of Sgt. 1st Class Griffin is felt across the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Family and the entire Special Forces community,” said his commander, Col. Owen G. Ray, in a statement. “He was a warrior – an accomplished, respected and loved Special Forces Soldier that will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his Family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”

Griffin first deployed to war with the 82nd Airborne to Iraq in 2006 before joining Special Forces in 2014. He was born in Cristobal, Panama on December 7, 1978. – READ MORE