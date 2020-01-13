Trump accuses ‘unhinged’ Democrats of ‘defending the life’ of Iran’s Soleimani

President Trump on Saturday described Democrats as being “unhinged” and accused them of “defending the life” of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani — who was taken out by a U.S. strike last week in what the Trump administration has described as an act of self-defense against an “imminent” attack.

“Where have the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats gone when they have spent the last 3 days defending the life of Qassem Soleimani, one of the worst terrorists in history and the father of the roadside bomb? He was also looking to do big future damage! Dems are ‘unhinged,'” he tweeted. He did not give any examples of Democrats defending the military leader.

Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Forces, was killed last week in Baghdad, days after Iranian-backed militia supporters stormed the U.S. embassy. Administration officials have said that the strike was conducted to deter imminent attacks on U.S. interests.

Democrats in Congress – and those seeking their party's nomination for president — have described the killing as a dangerous escalation and accused Trump of making the region less safe.