Toronto police reportedly threaten reporter with arrest. Reporter’s ‘crime’? Referring to Qassem Soleimani as a ‘terrorist.’

Toronto police reportedly threatened a Canadian reporter with arrest after the reporter referred to Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as a “terrorist.”

The U.S. conducted an airstrike that killed Soleimani last week near the Baghdad airport in Iraq.

A reporter was caught in the crossfire during a candlelight vigil for Iranian terrorist Soleimani.

The vigil, which was held outside a Toronto courthouse, saw a crowd of people and protesters congregating over the killing of Soleimani. An estimated 200 people attended the event.

Rebel News reporter David Menzies was one of those in attendance.

Menzies can be seen and heard in a video talking with the various people who had turned out for the demonstration, using the word "terrorist" when referring to Soleimani. Law enforcement can be seen approaching Menzies and advising him to stop using the word "terrorist" when referring to the Iranian general for fear of inciting the crowd.