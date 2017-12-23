Politics World
Trump: $7 Trillion ‘Foolishly Spent in the Middle East
The Times of Israel reports: US President Donald Trump said Friday it was time to focus funds on the US rather than foreign spending, tweeting: “After having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country!”
At some point, and for the good of the country, I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion. Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start. After having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017
The tweet came a day after Trump suffered a defeat at the United Nations General Assembly, which easily passed a resolution condemning his administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
US President Donald Trump said Friday it was time to focus funds on the US rather than looking to foreign spending.