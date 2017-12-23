True Pundit

Trump: $7 Trillion ‘Foolishly Spent in the Middle East

The Times of Israel reports: US President Donald Trump said Friday it was time to focus funds on the US rather than foreign spending, tweeting: “After having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country!”

The tweet came a day after Trump suffered a defeat at the United Nations General Assembly, which easily passed a resolution condemning his administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. – READ MORE

