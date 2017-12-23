Sinclair Announces Its Employees Will Feel Effects of GOP Tax Bill — In the Form of Extra Cash

AT&T is doling out $1,000 bonuses, Wells Fargo upped its minimum wage to $15 an hour, and Fifth Third Bancorp is doing the same.

The next company to come on board — Sinclair Broadcasting Group — also wants to give its employees a show of appreciation.

According to CNBC:

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced Friday it will pay a one-time $1,000 bonus to nearly 9,000 of its employees as a result of the recent tax reform bill’s passage in Washington.

The special bonus will go to both full and part-time employees and excludes senior level executives – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *