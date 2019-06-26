Trump ‘100 Percent’ Confirms Mike Pence Will Be His 2020 Running Mate

Speculation that President Trump would swap his loyal 2016 running mate Mike Pence for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was largely torpedoed over the weekend when the president confirmed that the team will be back together for round two in 2020.

Speaking with Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, President Trump said that Mike Pence has been “terrific” and will be his 2020 running mate, reports The Hill.

“When you were asked about Mike Pence in 2024 and you, and you, and you paused a minute about endorsing him as your successor, that got a lot of people going, ‘Is Mike Pence 100 percent on your ticket in 2020?'” host Chuck Todd asked the president.

“Well, look, look — 100 percent, yes,” Trump replied. – READ MORE