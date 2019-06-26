Caged Obama, Hillary on parade float causes stir in South Dakota (VIDEO)

Highmore’s 50th annual Settler’s Day is “just a wonderful time to get together and come back home,” Mayor Vikki Day said, but an interesting float at this year’s parade is giving some folks palpitations.
“I had to think about it with the mask of Obama, coming out as racist,” Jeff Damer, creator of the controversial float, told KSFY. “I just wanted to put it out there, it was just my view that they should be charged, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”
The float featured a trailer with two people inside a cage wearing Obama and Clinton masks, the word “Guantanamo” spray-painted on a sign above. Another man wearing a President Trump mask stood outside the cell next to a makeshift wall with the words “Build the Wall.”
The trailer was ringed with numerous American flags, and featured Trump Make America Great Again flags flying from the rear gate.