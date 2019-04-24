‘Truly a miracle’: 5-year-old boy thrown from third-floor balcony at Mall of America shows ‘zero evidence of brain damage,’ pastor says

It was fitting that Pastor Mac Hammond of Living Word Christian Center made the astounding announcement during the Minnesota congregation’s Easter service.

You see, the family of the 5-year-old boy who earlier this month was thrown from the third-floor balcony at the Mall of America attends Living Word, and Hammond has been ministering to them — and particularly Landen, the victim of the heinous act.

Hammond told the Brooklyn Park congregation Sunday that after a five-hour MRI, an attending physician said what the test found was “truly a miracle,” KMSP-TV reported.

What did the MRI find?



“There was zero evidence of brain damage … there wasn’t even any swelling in the brain,” Hammond told the cheering congregation in a clip that the station said Landen’s family authorized. “No spinal cord injury, no nerve damage, no internal injuries that were life-threatening.”

Hammond added that the physician who called the findings miraculous also said it was as if Landen “fell off a bicycle” as opposed to the third floor of a mall, KMSP reported. – read more