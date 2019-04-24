Ocasio-Cortez Silent On Sri Lanka After Politicizing New Zealand Terror Attacks

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been radio silent on social media about the horrifying Easter day Islamic terrorist attacks on Christians in Sri Lanka which left over 310 people dead and hundreds more injured. D

Ocasio-Cortez, who often rushes to politicize tragedies and scandals, has not posted about the deadly terror attacks that targeted Christian churches on either of her verified Twitter accounts, Instagram accounts, or Facebook accounts at the time this report was created at approximately 4 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

Following the horrifying terrorist attacks last month on Mosques in New Zealand which left 49 Muslims dead, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted approximately 14 times, attacking the Trump administration and advocating for far-left gun control measures.

Ocasio-Cortez jumped into action only a couple hours after reports surfaced about the New Zealand terror attacks, mocking people of faith in a tweet: “At 1st I thought of saying, ‘Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.’ But I couldn’t say ‘imagine.’ Because of Charleston. Pittsburgh. Sutherland Springs. What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?” – READ MORE