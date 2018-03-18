Trudeau Sending Peacekeepers To Mali Despite Red Flag From Military

The Trudeau government will send military peacekeepers to a United Nations (UN) mission to Mali, according to CBC News.

The report quotes a “senior government official” who says the official announcement will be made Monday. The deployment will reportedly involve helicopters from the Royal Canadian Air Force and soldiers from the Canadian Army.

The CBC source says that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau relayed his decision to France and Germany by phone from his Florida vacation spot. Both countries have been encouraging a Canadian presence in the African hotspot.

The move flies in the face of a warning from a joint doctrine note from the Canadian military that described any potential peacekeeping missions in Africa as having a “strong potential for significant negative impact” due to the volatility of the civil strife in the country and the preponderance of child soldiers. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1