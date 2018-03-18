Fox’s Shepard Smith Takes Vacation Amid Feud With Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham

Out Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith is going on what he calls a previously planned one-week vacation amid a feud with other hosts, whose work he’s recently critqued.

In a Time interview published Thursday, Smith, who specializes in straightforward news, said some of the opinion-oriented programming on Fox News “is there strictly to be entertaining.” He added, “They don’t really have rules on the opinion side. They can say whatever they want.”

While Shep is a friend with political views I do not share, and great at breaking news, he is clueless about what we do every day. Hannity breaks news daily-Warrant on a Trump assoc, the unmasking scandal, leaking intel, Fisa abuse, HRC lawbreaking, dossier and more REAL NEWS! 9p https://t.co/zJpnnyFTtP — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 16, 2018

Always liked Shep, but his comments were inconsiderate & inaccurate. The hard working team at the Ingraham Angle does real reporting, develops impt sources and scores big interviews. Very proud of them. https://t.co/3aR1EHAK3Z — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 16, 2018

A couple of Fox’s leading opinionators, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, quickly struck back. Both sent tweets out Friday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1