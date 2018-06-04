Trudeau: It’s ‘insulting’ that the US considers Canada a national security threat

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired Sunday that the reasoning behind implementing new U.S. tariffs on Canada was “insulting and unacceptable.”

“One of the things that I have to admit I’m having a lot of trouble getting around is the idea that this entire thing is coming about because the president and the administration have decided that Canada and Canadian steel and aluminum is a national security threat to the United States,” Trudeau told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“The idea that we are somehow a national security threat to the United States is quite frankly insulting and unacceptable,” he added.

President Trump announced Thursday that he would impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum from key U.S. allies, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union (EU). – READ MORE

