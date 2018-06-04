After Roseanne’s tweet, Obama ally Valerie Jarrett starts wooing voters

Valerie Jarrett’s “teaching moment” is now apparently also a political-organizing moment on behalf of her former boss – framed in a call for civility.

Just days ago, Jarrett — a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama — was suddenly and unceremoniously pulled into the media’s glare because of a racist tweet aimed at her by now-fired ABC sitcom star Roseanne Barr.

Barr apologized for the tweet, and has since seen her rebooted “Roseanne” comedy series canceled and perhaps become a permanent Hollywood pariah.

Jarrett, on the other hand, apparently saw a political opportunity.

How can we cultivate civility in our government and in our society at large? Read this special note to OFA supporters from @ValerieJarrett and find out where we can start: https://t.co/IqlMbzpjOI — OFA (@OFA) June 2, 2018

Her name now appears at the bottom of a please-pledge-to-vote email distributed by Organizing for Action, Obama’s nonprofit political organization.

“There are days when we’re reminded so clearly that we have not yet reached our destination, and that is why we have to work every day to treat our fellow citizens with dignity and civility,” Jarrett’s email says, without mentioning Barr. – READ MORE

