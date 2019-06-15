Transgender hurdler who just won NCAA women’s national championship: ‘Me competing against cisgender females is a disadvantage’ (VIDEO)

You might recall CeCe Telfer of Franklin Pierce University — a college hurdler born male but now competing as a female — who last month won an NCAA women’s national championship, taking the 400-meter hurdles by more than a second.

Telfer — formerly known as Craig — as recently as January 2018 ran with the Division II school’s men’s track & field team. Telfer started going by the name CeCe while competing with the men before transitioning to women’s competition. Telfer is the New Hampshire school’s first women’s track & field champion.

"If anything, me competing against cisgender females is a disadvantage.."@FPUathletics track star CeCe Telfer talks about the physical challenges she faces while competing as a transgender woman. pic.twitter.com/9VhlOVA70V — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) June 13, 2019

Telfer just told ESPN's "Outside the Lines" that "if anything, me competing against cisgender females is a disadvantage"