Trump’s plan to repaint Air Force One has some Democrats fuming

President Trump’s plan to give Air Force One a bolder, more updated, “more American” look has some Democrats angrier than a traveler who just missed a flight.

On Thursday, the president revealed mockups of a proposed new design for the presidential jet, showing a new red-white-and-blue color scheme that features a darker blue base color instead of the lighter “sky blue” that has been used on the plane since the Kennedy administration.

In approving the plan, Trump reportedly said he wanted the plane to look “more American,” rather than be painted in a “Jackie Kennedy color.”

TRUMP UNVEILS NEW RED, WHITE AND BLUE AIR FORCE ONE PAINT JOB

“I think it’s going to look much better, actually,” Trump said Friday morning on Fox & Friends. “I like the concept of red, white and blue.

"The baby blue doesn't fit with us," Trump added.