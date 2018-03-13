Transgender Honored for ‘Historic’ MMA Win

A transgender mixed martial arts fighter transitioning from male to female became the first transgender fighter competing as a woman to beat a biological male.

MMA fighter Anne Veriato won a unanimous decision over Railson Paixao at 115 pounds Saturday night in Manaus, Brazil.

Veriato recently transitioned from male to female but indicated he wanted to compete against other biological males.

He said he didn’t want to be accused of having an unfair advantage by competing against biologically female fighters.

“It’s only fair to fight men,” Veriato told International MMA News. “It never crossed my mind to fight a woman because I think I’m too good.” – READ MORE

