NY Helicopter Crash Claims 5 Including American Hero From Texas

A Dallas firefighter, an Argentinian tourist, a journalist and two helicopter employees were among the dead in Sunday night’s fatal helicopter crash in Manhattan.

Firefighter Brian McDaniel and video journalist Trevor Cadigan both hailed from Dallas.

The Argentinian tourist and two Liberty Helicopters employees have yet to be named pending the notification of their families, according to the New York Daily News.

The pilot, Richard Vance, was the only survivor after an engine failure crashed the craft into the East River.

PICTURED: The doomed New York City helicopter passengers minutes before the chopper crashed https://t.co/yfAdaPmk1l pic.twitter.com/NlFUAOxp91 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 12, 2018

Cadigan posted a picture of he and others inside the helicopter on Instagram seemingly just before the crash. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1