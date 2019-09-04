‘Top-Tier’ Harris Leads Gabbard by Less Than Margin of Error

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) called herself a “top-tier” candidate in July while mocking Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) for her low polling, but in a new survey Harris leads Gabbard by less than the margin of error.

Harris received just 5 percent support from likely Democratic primary voters in a new Economist/YouGov poll, down 4 points from the same survey last month. Gabbard was right behind Harris with 3 percent support, meaning Harris’s advantage is within the poll’s margin of error of 2.6 percent.

#NEW poll of the 2020 Democratic primary from The Economist and YouGov: % support among LVs (change vs last month)

Biden: 26 (4)

Warren: 21 (5)

Sanders: 14 (1)

Buttigieg: 6 (-2)

Harris: 5 (-4)

Yang: 3 (1)

Gabbard: 3 (0)

Blasio: 2 (1)

Castro: 2 (1) All else 1% or less — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) September 4, 2019

Gabbard ripped Harris at July's CNN debate for her record as California's attorney general, specifically for the extensive prosecutions of marijuana users in the state during her tenure. Harris fired back after the debate that Gabbard was only attacking her due to the Hawaii congresswoman's low standing in the polls.