Ocasio-Cortez ties climate change to Hurricane Dorian damage in Bahamas: ‘This is what climate change looks like’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that climate change was to blame for Hurricane Dorian‘s devastating impact on the Bahamas.

This is what climate change looks like: it hits vulnerable communities first. I can already hear climate deniers screeching: “It’s always been like this! You’re dim,” etc. No. This is about science & leadership. We either decarbonize&cut emissions, or we don’t & let people die. https://t.co/paUHKAp03e — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 3, 2019

Dorian’s punishing winds and torrential rain battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000 and are known for their marinas, golf courses, and all-inclusive resorts.

The Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet of water and at least five deaths were reported.