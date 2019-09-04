Ocasio-Cortez ties climate change to Hurricane Dorian damage in Bahamas: ‘This is what climate change looks like’

Share:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that climate change was to blame for Hurricane Dorian‘s devastating impact on the Bahamas.

“This is what climate change looks like: it hits vulnerable communities first,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday.

Dorian’s punishing winds and torrential rain battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000 and are known for their marinas, golf courses, and all-inclusive resorts.

The Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet of water and at least five deaths were reported. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply