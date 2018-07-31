Top Tennessee Dem Official: Trump Voters ‘Idiots,’ Trump a ‘F***stick’

A top Tennessee Democrat official who is the leading spokesperson for Democrat Phil Bredesen, the candidate running against GOP candidate Marsha Blackburn, calls Trump voters “idiots,” and refers to President Trump as “Putin’s b***h” and “f***stick.”

As The Washington Free Beacon reports, Mark Brown has quite a history of nasty rhetoric when it comes to Trump voters and the president: (the tweets have since been deleted)

The Beacon reports that Scott Golden, the chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party, called Brown’s comments “hateful” and “reprehensible.” He said Brown was a “professional Twitter troll” who has been “expressing his party’s true sentiments about President Trump.” – READ MORE

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), in a Monday appearance on CNN, compared supporters of President Trump to the cultists at the Jonestown massacre, an event in which one of his Democratic colleagues almost died.

“Do you believe that people could take the president’s vitriol as a call to arms?” Blitzer asked.

“It’s like James Jones, and they drank the Kool Aid,” he continued, adding that Trump supporters are “on the edge” of violence.

The Jonestown massacre left over 900 dead in 1978, when cult followers of Jim Jones deliberately drank poison. The tragic day started out with a cultist assassination of Rep. Leo Ryan (D-CA). One of Ryan’s staffers, current Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), was shot five times in the attack, and she now serves as Cohen’s colleague in Congress. – READ MORE

