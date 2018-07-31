Trump unlikely to agree to Mueller interview, sources say

President Trump and his legal team are unlikely to agree to an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Fox News has learned.

A final decision has not yet been made, but multiple sources told Fox News the team will almost certainly reject the request to interview the commander-in-chief – a question that has been hanging over the investigation and the White House for months.

The internal discussions come as the president and Rudy Giuliani, the public face of his legal team, take a newly combative stance toward the Mueller investigation.

“I’m ‘no’ on a sit-down until we get ironed down exactly what they want to do,” Giuliani told Fox News’ “Outnumbered” on Monday, when asked about the status of the interview request.

Giuliani said the president ultimately will decide what to do, but, “Right now, I’m telling him ‘no way.’” – READ MORE

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Monday said the president’s legal team is preparing a “counter-report” to respond to any allegations that special counsel Robert Mueller makes in his expected report on the Russia probe, according to USA Today.

Giuliani, in an interview with USA Today published Monday, said he believes the special counsel’s team is “writing the report as we speak.” He said he expects Mueller will file a report as soon as Sept. 1, about two months before the midterm elections in November.

“I don’t think Mueller wants to be seen as interfering with the election,” Giuliani told the publication.

Mueller’s office declined to comment on Giuliani’s remarks, according to USA Today. – READ MORE

