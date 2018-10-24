TOP SECRET: White House Documents Show Saudi Crown Prince Told Brennan That Osama bin Laden Was Living In Iran After 9/11; U.S. Covered Up Intel

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia during the Obama administration provided intelligence that Osama bin Laden and his son were running the al-Qaeda terror cartel out of Iran, White House correspondences with former CIA Director John Brennan show, according to explosive revelations in a new book from intelligence insiders and highly secret government documents.

Brennan, who was working under Obama at the time in the White House, did nothing to pursue the information and try to shut bin Laden down or pursue the wanted terror leader after 9/11, high ranking officials confirmed as detailed in the upcoming book PAINE: How We Dismantled the FBI In Our Pajamas.

White House communication between Brennan and royal Saudis also confirmed the two countries — Saudi Arabia and Iran — had struck an official security pact where the two governments would cooperate with each other and had promised a cease-fire on terror attacks in Saudi Arabia. Months later, with the help of the Saudis in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, intelligence officials said the Saudis helped broker a deal for bin Laden’s safe keeping in Iran. This included top al-Qaeda leaders as well.

And the highest-ranking U.S. officials in the George W. Bush and Barack Obama White Houses — and possibly the presidents themselves — knew where bin Laden was and did nothing to capture him, according to insider revelations and documents detailed in Mike “Thomas Paine” Moore’s upcoming book PAINE: How We Dismantled the FBI In Our Pajamas. The book’s revelations reveal the United States was working with Saudi Arabia and Iran to keep bin Laden’s living arrangements in Iran very quiet.

John Brennan was CIA station chief in Saudi Arabia at the time of the Saudi & Iranian security pact. But shortly before bin Laden’s death, the Saudis shared their frustration with the U.S. that bin Laden and al-Qaeda from Iran were not following the security agreement between the two countries — believed by many to be mortal enemies, documents from the Obama White House show.

Osama bin Laden, the founder, and leader of terrorism conglomerate al-Qaeda, who was responsible for the deadly and devastating Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on U.S. soil, never was hiding in Afghanistan or its damp caves.

Thousands of Americans died that day and many more in the wretched aftermath.

Instead, incredibly, bin Laden was whisked to safe harbor in Iran following the deadly attacks on the World Trade Centers in New York, the Pentagon and the downing of a commercial jet in western Pennsylvania targeting the White House.

Moore said interviews with government Intel operators, informants, lawmakers, and top-secret documents prove U.S. officials ignored pleas from Congressmen, federal agents, and even a Democratic governor to capture bin Laden in Iran. Instead, such whistleblowers were investigated by Hillary Clinton’s State Department and met with illegal wiretaps, surveillance, and harassment.

Moore notes that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller was serving as FBI Director during this national fraud and high-ranking FBI officials acknowledge the FBI too knew bin Laden was living in Iran. Along with the CIA, Mueller’s FBI had ignored Intel for years showing and proving bin Laden’s whereabouts. This is the man investigating President Trump.

The top lieutenants and captains serving al-Qaeda were also given safe passage in Iran as were their families, along with bin Laden’s family. These terrorists, including bin Laden’s son, who safely ran al-Qaeda from Iran even after bin Laden’s reported execution. Meanwhile, U.S. officials looked the other way and ramped up the war in Afghanistan.

The $150 Billion guaranteed to Iran by the Obama administration’s ‘nuclear deal’ — plus an unprecedented $1.8 Billion in cash — was a ransom for Iran to keep quiet about bin Laden’s stealth living arrangements and the U.S.’s involvement in allowing his terror network to operate from Iran.

This story is developing.

Moore’s new book, PAINE: How We Dismantled the FBI In Our Pajamas, details, and documents this incredible betrayal. Moore was targeted by the FBI while researching this story and his home was invaded by FBI agents twice, pointing guns at his young children and wife, as detailed in the book.

“They tried to ruin my life, and they almost did,” Moore said. “But now I get my say. Now it’s my turn to tell Americans what really happened after 9/11 on the inside.”

Mike “Thomas Paine” Moore today serves as True Pundit’s chief Muckraker. Moore/Paine previously worked for the FBI, White House, DEA among many other Intel agencies and private concerns. He is the recipient of the coveted Gerald Loeb Award for journalism and 2-time Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting nominee. As a Certified Fraud Examiner, Moore previously headed anti-money laundering operations for Citi in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Delaware. He has an expertise in covert telecommunications, counterintelligence, HUMINT, and OSINT intelligence gathering.

This explosive story is developing and is documented at length in the book

