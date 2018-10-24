Secret Service Probe Rash of Suspicious Packages with ‘Bomb Materials’ Reportedly Sent to Obama, Clinton; CNN Evacuates

The Secret Service says it has intercepted two suspicious packages that were addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, N.Y., and former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

CNN has learned another suspicious package with a device addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC. According to a law enforcement official, the device was similar to one sent to Soros home, and to homes of Clintons and Obamas. — Natasha Chen (@NatashaChenCNN) October 24, 2018

No suspicious device was mailed to @WhiteHouse, reports @Reuters, quoting a government official. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 24, 2018

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

The package to Clinton was intercepted late on Tuesday, and the package to Obama was intercepted early Tuesday morning.

The Secret Service says it is investigating the incidents, using “all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.” (NPR)

CNN’s @evanperez on the mailed suspicious packages: The devices appear to be rudimentary but functional. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) October 24, 2018

CNN New York was just evacuated. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/yZLB6Cep0i — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) October 24, 2018

WH condemns attempted attacks targeting Pres Obama and Pres & Secy Clinton and others. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” says @PressSec in written statement. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 24, 2018

Multiple law enforcement officials tell @ABC the preliminary belief is devices found at Soros, Clinton & Obama locations appear to be of similar pipe bomb style construction & contained explosive material. @JoshMargolin @MLevineReports @AaronKatersky (1) — Karen Travers (@karentravers) October 24, 2018

A senior White House official tells me President Trump has been briefed on the suspicious packages intercepted by the Secret Service.

The official says the White House is taking the situation “extremely seriously.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 24, 2018

We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

Here is the full statement from the U.S. Secret Service about the potential explosive devices sent to Clinton/Obama via @ElizLanders pic.twitter.com/EJHp65dQQK — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 24, 2018

BREAKING: Early this morning, a suspicious package addressed to former President Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC, per USSS. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 24, 2018

NEW: An explosive device was found on Wednesday morning by a technician who screens mail for Bill and Hillary Clinton. It was similar to the device found at George Soros’s home, via @WRashbaum https://t.co/yrZioh6Rmq — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 24, 2018

BREAKING: @NY1’s investigative team has learned this morning around 1am, @NewYorkFBI, @SecretService, and @NewCastlePD found a suspicious package, described as an IED near @HillaryClinton and @BillClinton’s Chappaqua home, according to senior law enforcement sources. pic.twitter.com/GUMFHdbNpT — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) October 24, 2018