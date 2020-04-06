Top Japanese Official: Rename W.H.O. To ‘China Health Organization,’ Use ‘Wuhan Virus’ (VIDEO)

Taro Aso, who serves as Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister, blasted the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) for its soft stance toward communist China amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, saying that the organization should be renamed as the “China Health Organization.”

WOW: Japanese official blasts China, says the WHO should be renamed the CHO — China Health Organization, given the Chinese Communist Party’s role in covering up the #coronavirus outbreak: pic.twitter.com/www1S2nRUu — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 1, 2020

“Although the details are murky, the W.H.O.’s previous director-general was a Chinese national and at the time there were complaints all around, and now at least the petition has gathered 300,000 signatures or rather 500,000 signatures,” Aso said, according to Formosa TV. “People think the World Health Organization should change its name. It shouldn’t be called the W.H.O., it should be renamed the C.H.O., this appeal is truly resonating with the people.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --