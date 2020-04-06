Peter Navarro Explodes At Fauci In Heated Showdown Over Hydroxychloroquine

White House economic adviser got into a massive argument with the coronavirus task force’s Anthony Fauci over the doctor’s ongoing resistance to the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, despite reports of the drug’s widespread efficacy.

Numerous government officials were at the table, including Fauci, coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx, Jared Kushner, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, and Commissioner of Food and Drugs Stephen Hahn.

Behind them sat staff, including Peter Navarro, tapped by Trump to compel private companies to meet the government’s coronavirus needs under the Defense Production Act.

According to the report, towards the end of the meeting Hahn began a discussion of the commonly used malaria drug hydroxychloroquine – which was recently rated the ‘most effective therapy‘ for coronavirus according to a global survey of more than 6,000 doctors.

After Hahn gave an update on various trials and real-world use of the drug, Navarro got up and dropped a stack of folders on the table to pass around.

According to Axios‘s source, “the first words out of his mouth are that the studies that he’s seen, I believe they’re mostly overseas, show ‘clear therapeutic efficacy,’” adding “Those are the exact words out of his mouth.

Fauci – who’s not got his own Twitter hashtag, #FireFauci – began pushing back against Navarro, repeating his oft-repeated contention that ‘there’s only anecdotal evidence’ that the drug works against COVID-19.

Navarro exploded – after Fauci’s mention of anecdotal evidence “just set Peter off.” The economic adviser shot back “That’s the science, not anecdote,” while pointing to the stack of folders on the desk, which included the results of studies from around the world showing its efficacy. – READ MORE

