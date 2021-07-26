Top FBI official let romantic relationship ‘disrupt workplace,’ report finds

A senior FBI official violated the bureau’s policy by failing to report a romantic relationship with a subordinate in a timely manner and by taking part in a personnel decision involving her paramour, the Justice Department’s inspector general found this week.

An executive summary of the report by Michael Horowitz made public Thursday did not name the official. However, The Washington Post, citing current and former law enforcement officials, identified her as Jill Tyson, the assistant director of the bureau’s Office of Congressional Affairs since February 2019.

In addition to the policy violation, Horowitz found that Tyson allowed her relationship to “negatively affect an appropriate and professional superior-subordinate relationship and to disrupt the workplace by interfering with the ability of other FBI employees to complete their work.”

The report also found that Tyson “participated in a hiring or organizational decision involving the subordinate,” also in violation of FBI policy.

The summary does not suggest that Tyson harassed or mistreated her subordinate. The Washington Post reported that the person was transferred to another part of the bureau after Tyson reported the relationship. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --