Top CEOs threaten to cut off funding for Republicans backing Trump’s election challenge: report

Several CEOs of major corporations are threatening to pull financial support from congressional Republicans backing President Donald Trump’s election challenge, according to Yale School of Management’s Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.

Sonnenfeld, a senior associate dean at the prominent business school, told CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Tuesday that more than two dozen chief executives were considering the move as a way to express their frustration with Trump and his Republican allies’ attempts to overturn the election.

The business leaders reportedly made the comments during a virtual conference hosted by Sonnenfeld earlier that day, in which 33 unnamed executives from a variety of sectors including finance, pharmacy, transportation, and manufacturing were present.

According to Sonnenfeld, every executive on the call answered “yes” to the survey question, “Should CEOs warn lobbyists privately that their firms will no longer support election result deniers in Congress?” Additionally, nearly nine in 10 said they were in favor of cutting off support.

“The GOP acting this way — these GOP members are certainly not the voice of American business, large or small. So they’re talking about cutting off support,” Sonnenfeld said.- READ MORE

