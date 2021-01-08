Newsom Includes $1.5 Billion for Electric Cars in Proposed Coronavirus Relief Bill

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) proposed a multibillion-dollar coronavirus relief package that includes a $1.5 billion carveout for the electric-car industry—a longtime priority for the liberal governor.

If passed, the Economic Recovery for California’s Small Businesses and Jobs Plan will fund rebates for electric-vehicle purchases and allocate $300 million for “greening” state infrastructure by installing charging stations for electric cars in public buildings.

Small businesses would receive less than the electric-car industry under the plan, released Tuesday, with $1 billion in total aid in the form of loans, grants, and tax credits. Businesses that incurred fines for remaining open in defiance of state or local lockdown orders during the pandemic would be eligible for waivers under the proposed legislation.

The proposed economic-recovery plan is part of Newsom’s 2021 budget proposal, which is expected to be released in full on Friday.

Television personality and restaurant owner Andrew Gruel told the Washington Free Beacon that he believes a budget proposal to help businesses should focus on resuscitating businesses killed by government shutdowns.- READ MORE

