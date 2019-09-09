Top Air Force official shoots down allegations that Democrats claim prove Trump-related corruption

The Air Force responded over the weekend to a report that claims an Air Force unit went miles out of their way during a routine mission to Kuwait in order to stay at President Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland.

Brig. Gen. Edward Thomas, director of Air Force Public Affairs, said in a statement that the stop was not unusual.

“As our aircrews serve on these international airlift missions, they follow strict guidelines on contracting for hotel accommodations and all expenditures of taxpayer dollars,” Thomas said, according to the Associated Press.

“In this case, they made reservations through the Defense Travel System and used the closest available and least expensive accommodations to the airfield within the crews’ allowable hotel rates,” he explained. “While we are still reviewing the trip records, we have found nothing that falls outside the guidelines associated with selecting stopover airports on travel routes and hotel accommodations for crew rest.”

Politico reported Friday the House Oversight Committee is investigating why the joint Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard unit made the “unusual” stop at Trump’s resort in March. – READ MORE