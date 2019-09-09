Previously Deported Illegal Charged with 16 Counts of Child Sex Crimes

An illegal alien who has been charged with 16 counts of child sex crimes, including rape and molestation, was previously deported from the United States, Breitbart News has confirmed.

Alejandro Alcala-Avala, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with 16 counts of various child sex crimes after being arrested by Pettis County, Missouri, law enforcement officials. The charges include 10 counts of child molestation, two counts of statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree statutory rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and child abuse.

According to the Sedalia Democrat, Alcala-Avala’s two child victims told police that they were repeatedly raped on nearly a regular basis by the illegal alien. One of the victims said the rapes “happened all the time,” while the second victim said the rapes occurred two to three times a month.

The victims, both of whom are under 14-years-old, told police that Alcala-Avala also touched them inappropriately with their clothes on. – READ MORE