Tomi Lahren: The Left and Mainstream Media Have Become ‘Selective Outrage Machines’ (VIDEO)

It’s time for Final Thoughts and surprise, surprise, Leftist crybabies and mainstream media hacks are still hot and bothered by what President Trump may or may not have called Haiti and some African nations.

That’s what the Left and the leftist mainstream media have become: Selective outrage machines who dedicate all of their energy and air time to analyzing presidential adjectives. Wow.

Even if he did say it – which we still don’t know – this outrage is phony. Lefties – you can’t have it both ways. You can’t claim we need to let everyone in to protect them from terrible conditions in their home countries, then turn around and tell us they are coming from great and stable places. Sorry. Pick one. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

It’s time for Final Thoughts. Let’s talk about the Dreamers.

But wait. You thought I meant the illegal immigrant children living in this country? No, I’m not talking about those “Dreamers.” Not yet.

I’m talking about American dreamers. The American mothers and fathers who bust their butts day-in and day-out to send their American-born children to college – without the special perks, the scholarships, the benefits afforded to many DACA recipients.

You wanna talk Dreamers? Let’s talk also about the LEGAL immigrant parents who spent thousands of dollars, and how many hours waiting in line to come here the right way- to build a better life by teaching their children to respect the rule of law in the country they now call home. – READ MORE

The destroy-Trump media refuses to highlight any of his accomplishments; unlike the eight years these “journalists” spent sucking up to Barack Obama.

The mainstream media wants to see Trump fail badly, even at the expense of the American people. Truth is, President Trump has done more in 11 months than Barack Obama did in four, or even eight years. – READ MORE