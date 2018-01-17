Assange Tweets Famous Chess Match Depicting “Safe White King” One Day After Ecuador Grants Citizenship

One day after Julian Assange was granted Ecuadorian citizenship, the Wikileaks founder tweeted a cryptic picture of a famous 1918 chess match in which Cuban chess master José Raúl Capablanca defeats U.S. champion Frank Marshall using a pawn.

Theories naturally began to swirl in various corners of the internet, with some suggesting Assange’s tweet is a message to his followers that he, “the White King” is safe. Others took the “white king” to mean President Trump – who is well protected while a pawn is used to win the match.

Others pointed out that Capablanca’s name translates to “White Hat” – a phrase commonly referring to an ethical computer hacker or government operative. – READ MORE

Officials in Ecuador have granted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange citizenship after five years of living in the country’s London embassy.

Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa said Ecuador had accepted Assange’s request made in December to become a citizen, arguing that citizenship would “provide the asylum seeker another layer of protection.”

“No solution will be achieved without international co-operation and the co-operation of the United Kingdom, which has also shown interest in seeking a way out,” she continued.

Ecuador granted Assange, whose organization WikiLeaks has published millions of classified government documents, political asylum in 2012 in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden over a rape claim. Assange’s activities exposing classified American documents may have led to further extradition to the United States, some speculated at the time. – READ MORE