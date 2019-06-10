Tom Homan: Trump deserves our thanks for migrant agreement with Mexico

The agreement President Trump announced Friday night between the U.S. and Mexico on tariffs and immigration is an achievement that has eluded past presidents. He deserves the thanks and gratitude of all Americans – but of course, he won’t get it.

After threatening to impose tariffs on everything Mexico exports to the U.S., Trump got Mexico to agree to finally take greater action to reduce the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. Trump then suspended imposition of U.S. tariffs on our southern neighbor.

Under the Friday agreement, which was distributed to the media, Mexico said it would “take unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration.”

TRUMP DEFENDS DEAL WITH MEXICO TO STEM MIGRANT FLOWS, PREVENT TARIFFS

The steps will include stationing Mexican National Guard troops around the country to stop illegal immigrants from entering Mexico from the south and from entering the U.S. In addition, Mexico agreed to expand a program that makes some immigrants wait in Mexico while U.S. officials review their asylum claims.

“Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successful agreement for both the United States and Mexico!” President Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

(…)

I don’t care what party you are affiliated with. There is no downside to securing our border. There is no downside to fewer illegal drugs being smuggled into our country. There is no downside to taking profits from criminal cartels.

And there is no downside in saluting and thanking the men and women who strap a gun to their hip every day to protect our great nation. When all is said and done, I am sure that those opposing border security and against addressing the illegal immigration crisis will find themselves on the wrong side of history. Our nation deserves better. – READ MORE