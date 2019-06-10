Nancy Pelosi Opposes Mexico’s Promise to Keep Migrants

The top Democrat in the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, is opposing Mexico’s comprehensive immigration reform deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The deal expands the “Remain in Mexico” policy which returns illegal migrants back to Mexico until they can be bussed to their asylum-court hearings in the United States. The policy is now keeping just 8,000 migrants in Mexico, out of roughly 330,000 who crossed the border in the last three months.

“We are deeply disappointed by the Administration’s expansion of its failed Remain-in-Mexico policy, which violates the rights of asylum seekers under U.S. law and fails to address the root causes of Central American migration,” said the statement from House Speaker Pelosi.

But it is not clear how Pelosi can block Mexico's agreement with the "Remain in Mexico" policy. It has already survived one review by judges, and Mexico's offer of jobs and healthcare to the migrants will make it difficult for pro-migration lawyers to argue that Trump's deal violates the legal asylum rights of illegal immigrants.