Tom Cotton: Dems Turned ‘Advice and Consent’ into ‘Search and Destroy’ (VIDEO)

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) echoed Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s words

and said Democrats behavior through the confirmation process for Kavanaugh was a “search and destroy mission.”- READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE