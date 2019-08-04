Tom Arnold Fantasizes About Standing Over Donald Trump Jr.’s Corpse

Far-left actor and anti-Trump resister Tom Arnold expressed his desire to stand over Donald Trump Jr.’s corpse in a Twitter thread featuring a photo of the elder Trump son trophy hunting, and standing over a dead elephant.

Arnold tweeted a photo of Trump Friday and wrote, “This is Donald Trump Jr. He is holding the tail of a beautiful African elephant he murdered as she got up from a nap. Donald Trump Jr. is the real piece of garbage.”

What a coward. Look at him standing there, alone, like everyone’s least favorite uncle. — Rachel McKibbens (@RachelMcKibbens) August 2, 2019

Looking forward to the day I’m standing over him wearing my bullet belt & safari khakis, my cartoon sized Daniel Boone buck knife in one hand his his teeny tiny tail in the other.. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 2, 2019

Pink Elephant author Rachel McKibbens remarked, “What a coward. Look at him standing there, alone, like everyone’s least favorite uncle.”

Tom Arnold replied, seeming to fantasize about his desire to stand over Trump’s lifeless body. – READ MORE