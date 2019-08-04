Joe Biden Vows to ‘Beat the NRA’ Following El Paso Shooting

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) vowed to take on the National Rifle Association (NRA) following the deadly shooting in El Paso Saturday, telling a crowd of supporters that he has beaten it before and intends to do so again.

Police responded to reports of a gunman opening fire at an El Paso Walmart Saturday morning. While numbers have been fluctuating, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen told reporters that there are at least 20 casualties and 26 injuries.

"I can say without fear of contradiction: enough is enough is enough," Biden says of the mass shooting in El Paso. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 3, 2019

"We've beat them before, we can do that again and it's my intention to do just that," Biden says before moving onto a speech to a largely AAPI crowd. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 3, 2019

The vast majority of 2020 Democrats responded to the mass shooting on Twitter, callingfor Congress to seriously pursue gun control measures. However, Biden took remarks a step further and placed blame on the NRA in a speech to supporters Saturday.

“I can say without fear of contradiction: Enough is enough is enough,” Biden said, according to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein. – READ MORE