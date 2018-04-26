True Pundit

TOLERANCE: Parkland Teacher Slams Student Survivor Kashuv, Compares Him To Hitler In Class

According to a high school junior student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, history teacher Greg Pittman launched into a broadside directed at pro-Second Amendment student Kyle Kashuv in seventh period class; Pittman has attacked Kashuv repeatedly on social media as well. Kashuv tweeted:

According to the high school junior, who sought to remain unnamed for fear of reprisal, Pittman stated that posting photos from a gun range would get you into trouble, and then went on to “compare Kyle to Hitler in terms of what he believes.” READ MORE

