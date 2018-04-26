TOLERANCE: Parkland Teacher Slams Student Survivor Kashuv, Compares Him To Hitler In Class

According to a high school junior student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, history teacher Greg Pittman launched into a broadside directed at pro-Second Amendment student Kyle Kashuv in seventh period class; Pittman has attacked Kashuv repeatedly on social media as well. Kashuv tweeted:

So… I just got a call from a friend of mine from @GregPittman1957's class and he apparently compared me to Hitler in class and said I am a piece of crap. The rant was about 10-minutes during class time and how he was right and I was wrong with my comments… — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 25, 2018

and that the school said he can't Tweet at me anymore, yet… he did. Oh well. Guess he is a vile moron. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 25, 2018

According to the high school junior, who sought to remain unnamed for fear of reprisal, Pittman stated that posting photos from a gun range would get you into trouble, and then went on to “compare Kyle to Hitler in terms of what he believes.” – READ MORE

