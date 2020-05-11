Tlaib argues for $2G monthly coronavirus payments in next stimulus bill: ‘None of this one-time stuff’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D.-Mich., voiced a call for $2,000 monthly payments to everyone for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, hosting an event Thursday to argue why it should be included in the next stimulus bill.

Tlaib unveiled the “Mint the Coin” proposal in April with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Tlaib argued in a “Money to the People” webcast Thursday that not only were “one-time” $1,200 stimulus payments not enough, they were leaving out portions of the population.

“No matter how many moratoriums, those bills are still going to be due later on,” Tlaib said.

“People call me saying, ‘I qualified for the stimulus but I didn’t have direct deposit so I’m waiting still,” the congresswoman explained. She added that the payments weren’t making their way to vulnerable populations, such as victims of domestic abuse or the homeless.

Tlaib explained her plan would supply every American with a debit card that would receive recurring payments of $2,000 per month for the duration of the pandemic, “until this is over, none of this one-time stuff.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --