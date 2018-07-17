Tim Tebow announces romantic relationship with famous woman – ‘I am very lucky’

It is, as the kids would say, “Facebook official.”

After weeks of swirling rumors, Tim Tebow has publicly acknowledged that he’s in a relationship with reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

He confirmed the rumors to ESPN‘s Pedro Gomez.

“She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” Tebow told Gomez.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies outfielder/DH also acknowledged how difficult it was for him to put his private life out like that.

