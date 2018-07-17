HAIG REPORT: John Kasich Slams Trump’s Helsinki Summit Food Menu; “Why Can’t I Find a Damn Reindeer Burger?”

Alex Haig is a columnist for True Pundit and covers current events and politics. He’s in control of writing the Haig Report, a satirical slant based on today’s news.

John Kasich almost missed the plane out of Helsinki, Finland this week after roaming the streets taste testing local fare like a Costco nomad trying to score free samples.

And while Kasich’s political contemporaries were slamming Trump for his treatment of Putin during Monday’s historic sit down, Kasich attacked Trump for picking Finland as the venue.

“What the hell is cabbage roll,” Kasich said. “I got stuck with pea soup that comes with a dessert pancake. These people are barbarians. Who eats a pancake for dessert? Bob Evans if from Ohio so we know breakfast.”

Kasich railed about finding a specialty burger.

“I Googled Fin foods before leaving Ohio for this Putin thing and saw that reindeer meat was delicious and served everywhere with mashed potatoes. But no one had any reindeer meat because the damn Russians were in town.

“It’s not even Christmas.”

