Tim McGraw Collapses During Concert

Tim McGraw collapsed during a C2C Festival show in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday night (March 11).

Multiple reports from fans indicate that McGraw had just finished “Humble and Kind” and was taking the crowd’s response in before he fell to his knees and needed assistance getting off the stage. After a break, Faith Hill came to the front of the stage with the couple’s band (it was a co-headlining date) and explained that her husband was dehydrated. She had made the decision that he would not return to the stage.

“We’ve all been a little bit dehydrated traveling so much,” she said, adding that it was her call. The crowd erupted in applause at hearing this and began chanting, “Get well, Tim!”

Local entertainment journalist Eddie Rowley tweeted that a publicist said McGraw was treated on site and will be fine. After her announcement Hill performed a gospel song called “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” and ended the show.

