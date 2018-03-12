WATCH: Trump Just Got Super Personal With Jaw-Dropping Attack on Maxine Waters

Trump on Maxine Waters: “She’s a low I.Q. individual. You can’t help it.” pic.twitter.com/XvHNCZnGSN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 11, 2018

She’s vouchsafed to America that the most salacious — and most unverified — parts of the Trump dossier are absolutely true, although she hasn’t presented a shred of evidence to that effect. She’s said that Trump’s coining of the nickname “Crooked Hillary” was grounds for impeachment. In fact, she’s also said that Democrats don’t even really need grounds for impeachment, since they can just make that stuff up.

In spite of this — or, more frighteningly, because of this — Waters has become a popular hero of the left again. Her catchphrase “reclaiming my time” — something she said during a congressional hearing when she decided she was sick of hearing Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin speak — has appeared on everything from memes to mugs. This is all in spite of the fact that she’s certifiably crazy.

And, during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump was sure to point this out in jaw-dropping fashion.

“And Maxine Waters, a very low IQ individual. Did you ever see her?” Trump said during the rally.

“We will impeach him. We will impeach the president,” Trump said, doing an impression of Waters. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1