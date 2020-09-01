Tiffany Trump Fires Back After Biden Accuses Her Father of Inciting Violence

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of trying to use civil unrest to his political advantage.

During a speech on Monday, Biden said, “Donald Trump looks at this violence and sees a political lifeline.” He also accused the president of “rooting for chaos and violence.”

Please stop lying Joe. You may think we are too ignorant to see through the lies— but God knows the truth. — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) August 31, 2020

Shortly after Biden’s speech, Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, took to Twitter to blast the former vice president and accuse him of lying.

“Please stop lying Joe. You may think we are too ignorant to see through the lies— but God knows the truth,” she wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

