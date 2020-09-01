Six Arrested for Assaulting Cops as Disorder Reigns in D.C.

Six people were arrested for assaulting police officers in Washington, D.C., over the weekend as the nation’s capital was gripped by the worst unrest it has seen since early June.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department arrested a total of 27 over the course of a chaotic four days, which began Thursday as protesters grew violent after President Donald Trump broadcast his acceptance of renomination for the presidency from the White House lawn. In total, 15 MPD officers sustained injuries, Chief of Police Peter Newsham announced during a press conference Monday, including one officer whose nose was broken.

The escalating violence against police is part of a broader wave of unrest that has gripped the city in recent weeks. Protesters harassed policemen in the Adams Morgan neighborhood Saturday night, with one captured on video making violent gestures at and cursing out a stoic officer. Such street harassment has become a common sight on the city’s streets, with even Mayor Muriel Bowser (D.) condemning protesters who shout and curse at peaceful diners.

The disorder in the nation’s capital mirrors the experience of other American cities, which have seen renewed protests, looting, and violence in the wake of recent high-profile police shootings. In cities such as Chicago and New York, protests have taxed police resources, leading to spikes in violent crime—the same trend holds true in D.C., where homicides are at their highest levels since at least 2008. – READ MORE

