Tide Turning On Impeachment As Democrat Congresswoman Flips: ‘I Don’t See The Value Of Kicking Him Out Of Office’

Democrat Rep. Brenda Lawrence (MI) changed her mind on Sunday on supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump — something she supported just a few months ago — claiming now that the polls are turning against the Democrats she does not see the value of removing the president from office.

Lawrence, who beat her Republican opponent by 64 points in 2018, told the “No BS News Hour with Charlie LeDuff” that she no longer thought that impeachment was a good idea.

“You can censure, you don’t have to remove the president,” Lawrence said. “We are so close to an election. I will tell you, sitting here, knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of kicking him out of office, but I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable.”

“I want to censure,” Lawrence continued. “I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job and they told this president and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and, under our Constitution, we will not allow it.” – READ MORE